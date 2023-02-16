The first named storm of 2023 is expected to cause disruption as forecasters warn of high winds and rain.

Storm Otto is expected to batter the UK from Friday morning, with Brits being told to brace for strong gusts of wind and a deluge of 50mm of rain.

Parts of Scotland and north-east England are to be the worst hit, with people in Scotland being told they could face “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” and “some damage to building, such as tiles blown from roofs”.

The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

There is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued Friday for the whole of Scotland from 3am to 3pm and a stretch of England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border from 5am to 2pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph.

"Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

“There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”

ScotRail said on Twitter: “With very windy weather on the way, if you live by the railway please secure your garden furniture and items such as trampolines, to avoid them blowing onto tracks and disrupting services.”

The storm was named by Denmark, which will bear the brunt of the extreme weather on Friday afternoon.

The name has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements.

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.

