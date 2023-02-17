Ambulance workers to stage new strike in on-going pay dispute

Ambulance workers will stage a fresh strike on Friday in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Members of the GMB and Unite in the West Midlands will mount picket lines outside hospitals across the region.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “West Midlands ambulance workers are on strike over this year’s pay.

“But ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year’s cost of living crisis hasn’t happened.

“They are wrong.

“The Government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer?

“It’s simple – talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year.

“Our members and the public are waiting.”

It comes after the The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced a significant escalation in strike action at more than 120 NHS employers in England.

The RCN, which accused the government of refusing to engage in negotiations, also said it will increase financial support for its members who lose wages by taking industrial action.

The next strike will run continuously for 48 hours from 6am on March 1.

Previous action took place only during the day shift, for 12 hours each time.

It will be the first time the RCN will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempted.

