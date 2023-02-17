Covid-19: One in 55 in England and Scotland thought to have virus as cases rise

Around one in 55 people in England and Scotland were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to 7 February as cases rose in most parts of the UK.

Infections have increased in England, Wales and Scotland, though Northern Ireland is continuing to see a fall, new Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

An estimated one in 55 people in England is estimated to have the virus, up from one in 65 the previous week. The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at one in 80 people – the lowest estimate for the nation since September 2022.

For Scotland, the estimate is one in 55, while for Wales it is one in 65.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician, said: “This week’s data show infections have increased in all UK countries, except Northern Ireland where they have continued to decrease.

“Positivity increased across most age groups in England and in all English regions except the North East and the South West, where the trend was uncertain.”

Most age groups in England have seen a jump in prevalence of Covid-19, with rates highest among secondary school-age children.

The number of hospital patients in England who have tested positive is also continuing to rise.

A total of 1.2 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 7, up 20% from one million the previous week, according to the ONS.

It is the second week in a row the UK-wide total has increased and comes after a steady drop in levels throughout January.

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak at three million at the end of December, though this was well below the figures seen in previous waves, including in spring 2022 when the weekly total climbed to a record 4.9 million.

Around 2.8% of children in England between school Year 7 and 11 were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, up from 2.4% the previous week and the highest percentage for any age group.

Infections have increased in all other groups apart from children between age two and school year 6, and 25-34 year-olds, where the trend is uncertain.

Some 7,209 people were in hospital in England on February 15 who had tested positive for coronavirus, up 13% on the previous week, NHS data shows.

Patient numbers reached 9,535 over Christmas, but this was well below levels reached during early waves of the virus.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are still seeing a steady rise in hospital admission rates for Covid-19 and rates remain highest in those over the age of 65, who are more likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19. We therefore cannot afford to be complacent.

“There are simple actions that we can all continue to take to prevent Covid-19 spreading. If you are unwell, please try to stay at home and don’t visit vulnerable people. If you do have to leave the house, please consider wearing a face covering, which can help prevent you passing respiratory viruses on.”

In Wales there are early signs of a rise in Covid-19 hospital patients, while in Scotland the fall in numbers since the start of the year has recently levelled off.

Figures for Northern Ireland are continuing to decrease.

