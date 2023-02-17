Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Rags Martel chatting with Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere

Hollywood star Paul Rudd said the new Ant-Man film would be “important for everything going forward” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rudd is set to repise his role as Scott Lang for the third instalment of the franchise, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvel star is joined by former castmates Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer as well as new addition Jonathan Majors, who plays the villainous Kang The Conqueror.

“I think it will be pretty important for everything going forward,” Rudd said, speaking at the London premiere of the film.

“In particular, we introduced this character Kang the Conqueror and, you know, for Marvel aficionados, they know about Kang – he’s a pretty big deal.

“It’s a big, big villain and he will be a huge part of everything in the MCU moving forward for this next phase. So this is gonna set the tone for all of that.”

The first Ant-Man film came out in 2015, followed by Ant-Man And The Wasp in 2018.

Rudd added that he had “treasured” the time working on all three films, and was now “friends” with all the cast and crew.

“I’ve had a great time working on these Marvel movies (and) this one was terrific. We got to shoot it here in London, which is the first of the three, so that was really great.“

"At this point I’ve become friends with the cast, we’ve spent a lot of time together over many years and I treasure that time".

“It’s the best, and I got to make some new friends too.”

Stars of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the red carpet for the screening in London. Credit: PA

Last year Marvel boss Kevin Feige set out extensive plans for phases five and six in the MCU, confirming dozens of upcoming titles at San Diego Comic-Con.

He previously said the third Ant-Man would kick off phase five “in a colossal way”.

Peyton Reed, director of all three films, said the conclusion of the third – which sees Lang and Kang face off in a fierce battle – was “really satisfying”.

“We got to do a trilogy of Ant-Man movies which, if you told me that in 2014 when we were shooting the first one, it’s insane”.

“I also love that we’ve taken Scott and Hope from sort of working in the margins of the MCU to… front and centre.“

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is released on February 17.

