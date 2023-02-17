Un-brie-lievable: France and UK miss out on Top-10 cheeses list

Play Brightcove video

As Italy secures eight of the world's top-ten cheeses, it is France and the UK that are left feeling blue

France has long considered itself the big cheese of world cuisine.

So the results of an international survey have grated somewhat across the Channel.

There was no French entry in the new top ten of cheeses.

Camembert, for example, came 91st.

It was Italy that held most of the top spots.

And before Brits poke fun at the French, there wasn't a single UK offering in the top 100.

Cheddar for instance came in at a lowly 136th.

But of course, it is the French who are most cheesed-off that they are no longer Le-Grande Fromage.

The list, which was curated by international food website Tasteatlas ranked Parmigiano Reggiano as the best in class.

Here is Tasteatlas' top ten cheeses:

10 - Gorgonzola Picante, Italy

9 - Bundz, Poland

8 - Pecorino Toscano, Italy

7 - Queijo Serra da Estrela, Portugal

6 - Pecorino Sardo, Italy

5 - Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, Italy

4 - Stracchino di Crescenza, Italy

3 - Grana Padano, Italy

2 - Burrata, Italy

1 - Parmigiano Reggiano, Italy

France's top ranking came from Reblochon at number 13 - a cheese that is commonly used in a dish called Tartiflette, which consists of potatoes, bacon lardons.

Eleonore Deneuve, a French cheesemonger speaking to ITV News said: "I was very surprised that all the Italian cheeses are in the top-ten. I don't disagree that they are good cheeses but not having any French cheeses in the top-ten. Not having Roquefort, not having Camembert - it is ridiculous."

The annoyance was felt equally by an English cheesemaker in Kent.

Robin Betts, owner of Winterdale Cheesemakers said: "I am absolutely aghast that the UK did not get anywhere in that top-100 cheeses. The UK has the most variety of cheese, so I am very surprised that we didn't get chosen at all."

