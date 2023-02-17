US cancer patient developed 'uncontrollable Irish accent', doctors say

A US man developed an "uncontrollable Irish accent" after he recieved a diagnosis for prostate cancer, researchers have said.

The finding was made despite the man, who has now died, never visiting Ireland or having any immediate family in the country.

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the development was consistent with foreign accent syndrome (FAS).

Experts from North Carolina’s Duke University and the Carolina Urologic Research Center of South Carolina also jointly studied and reported on the case.

The syndrome, which is thought to be more common in cases of strokes or head trauma, led to the man developing a "brogue" for 20 months until his death.

Cases of FAS are rare but not underheard of. In 2016, a Texas woman developed an English accent, after she woke up from an operation on her jaw.

"To our knowledge, this is the first case of FAS described in a patient with prostate cancer and the third described in a patient with malignancy," said the BMJ report.

Details of the man were vague throughout the report, but it said he lived in England during his 20s and that he had friends and distant family members from Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Never before had the man spoken with an Irish accent, the report added.

"He had no neurological examination abnormalities, psychiatric history or MRI of the brain abnormalities at symptom onset," it said.

"Despite chemotherapy, his neuroendocrine prostate cancer progressed resulting in multifocal brain metastases and a likely paraneoplastic ascending paralysis leading to his death."

A hypothesis was put forward that the man developed the accent due to a condition called paraneoplastic neurological disorder (PND).

Typically, PND is found in some cancer patients whose immune systems attack parts of the brain, spinal cord, nerves or muscles.