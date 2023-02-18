Former Premier League player Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

Ghanaian footballer and former Premier League star Christian Atsu has been found dead in the rubble of his home in Turkey following the country's devastating earthquake.

His agent made the announcement this morning that the former Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton player's body had been recovered.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning," Nana Sechere said.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their and support."

It follows inaccurate reports last week that Mr Atsu, 31, had been pulled from the rubble alive, which his most recent club Hatayspor said were untrue.

Expressing his concern as rescuers searched for the footballer, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our thoughts are with him and his family."

