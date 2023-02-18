Nearly 2,000 homes still without power after Storm Otto clears from UK

About 2,000 homes which lost power during Storm Otto were still not reconnected to the grid on Saturday morning.

The first named storm of the year to affect Britain left more than 60,000 homes without power after hitting the country early on Friday morning.

Although the storm has “well and truly cleared”, according to the Met Office, around 2,000 homes remain without power in Aberdeenshire.

The northeastern county bore the brunt of Storm Otto, with gusts of 83mph were recorded in Inverbervie.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to around 41,000 homes and hopes to reconnect those still without power by the end of Saturday.

A Porsche 911 car was damaged by a fallen tree in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as a result of Storm Otto Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

SSEN said it has sent food vans to the main areas still cut off from supply and they will serve food and drink from 8am on Saturday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for central parts of Scotland until 9am on Saturday but milder conditions are expected over the weekend.

Wind speed exceeded 70mph across much of Yorkshire and Northumberland, as trees were brought crashing down over cars and people’s homes.

Trains and flights were cancelled and roads blocked by overturned lorries in northern England during the storm.

In England, Northern Powergrid said about 21,000 customers lost power, with one person still affected by 8.30am on Saturday.

The scene in Sheffield where a tree fell and injured a man in his 50s. Credit: PA

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic effort by our teams to restore power to 21,595 customers as a result of the storm, across what was a challenging day.”

On Friday morning, a man in his fifties was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell on a street in Sheffield.

Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

She said: “I felt shocked, and I think it’s nerve-wracking. I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”

Storm Otto caused damage to buildings as it swept across the country. Credit: PA

On Friday evening, the mercury plunged to -3.1C in Altnaharra in the Highlands but did not fall below 11C in London’s St James’s Park. The wettest spot was Spadeadam, Cumbria, where 18.8mm of rain fell.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said Saturday would remain “breezy” in some places, particularly along the west coast, but nothing “on the scale that we have had”.

Temperatures are expected to reach 14C to 16C in Herefordshire on Saturday and sunny spells are expected in southern England.

Conditions are expected to be mild on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 14-15C in southern and western England, the Met Office said, but temperatures are then set to dip next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...