West must 'double down' on military support for Ukraine, Rishi Sunak says

It is time for the West to give Ukraine's military "advanced, Nato-standard capabilities" to drive out Russian troops, Rishi Sunak is expected to say.

The prime minister will tell the Munich Security Conference today that more needs to be done to “boost Ukraine’s long-term security”.

He will call on Western leaders to “double down” on military support for the war-torn country, as Vladimir Putin's invasion approaches its one-year anniversary.

The PM will use his afternoon speech at the German global security forum to argue that securing a lasting peace for Ukraine will require international law to be strengthened.

He will also press for a new plan to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty in the future against Russian aggression, saying that Kyiv’s struggle is “about the security and sovereignty of every nation”.

Europe Editor James Mates reports from Chernihiv - just a few miles from that crucial dividing line with Belurus

The intervention follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Britain, Paris and Brussels last week as he made the case for the West to send fighter planes for his air force.

Mr Sunak used Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit to announce a two-pronged approach to support for Ukraine.

He is offering military kit immediately to fend off a Russian spring offensive while also helping to prepare Kyiv's forces for the longer term.

To coincide with the war leader’s momentous trip, the UK announced it would extend its training mission – which has already seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops come to the UK – to cover fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine can defend its skies using “Nato tactics” in the future.

The training of pilots is expected to commence in the spring, according to Downing Street officials.

The prime minister welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street last week. Credit: AP

The prime minister's visit to Germany comes as some in Ukraine suggest a spring-time offensive by Russia's forces has already begun along parts of the eastern frontline.

Mr Sunak is expected to tell the forum that the West, in the face of ramped-up Russian attacks, must continue to back Kyiv.

He is due to say: “Now is the moment to double down on our military support. When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter.

"Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve. But we proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.”

In an apparent attempt to encourage others in the West to offer long-term training, the Tory leader will warn leaders that Ukrainians are fighting for the security of all nations.

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK as part of Britain’s two-pronged support for Kyiv Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We need to do more to boost Ukraine’s long-term security,” Mr Sunak is scheduled to say in his speech.

“We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

“And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.

“What is at stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of one nation. It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation.

“Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

In the last year, No 10 officials said £2.3 billion of UK military support to Ukraine has provided a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, 200 other armoured vehicles and more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The prime minister said he is committed to matching or exceeding that level of support this year.

Mr Sunak is also expected to use his Munich trip to hold talks on the fringes with European leaders about his deal to fix post-Brexit issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.