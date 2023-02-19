Colin Farrell in with chance to win first Bafta of 25-year career

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations at the Bafta awards on Sunday, where Colin Farrell could win for the first time.

The Irish actor, who has appeared in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films across a varied 25-year career, is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for the first time.

He is in the running for his role in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin but faces tough opposition from a series of big names.

These include:

Austin Butler for Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Bill Nighy for Living

Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

All Quiet On The Western Front, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is nominated for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it goes into the event equalling 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Richard E Grant is hosting this year’s event. Credit: PA

Close behind are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations apiece.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

The Banshees Of Inisherin and its cast of Irish talent are being touted as potential big winners of the night.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Brendan Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

Martin McDonagh with two of his Baftas for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Credit: PA

This year the event is moving to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also attend for the first time in three years.

William, who has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate will watch the ceremony before meeting the winners and rising star award nominees.

Dame Helen Mirren will also lead a special tribute to the late Queen.

The monarch, who was portrayed by Dame Helen on both the big screen and stage, had a close association with the Academy which spanned 50 years and saw her donate and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

William and Kate at the 73rd Baftas Credit: Ian West/PA

Richard E Grant will host the main event while TV presenter Alison Hammond will helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One coverage.

American actress, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose will open the night with a contemporary music performance inspired by this year’s nominees.

Bafta and Oscar-winner Sandy Powell will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship, becoming the first costume designer to receive the body’s highest honour.

There will also be a performance from Mercury Prize-winning rapper and singer Little Simz.

