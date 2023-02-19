Israeli airstrikes kill five in Damascus, claims Syrian state news

A residential area in Syria’s capital of Damascus was hit in Israeli airstrikes, according to country’s state media, killing at least five people and wounding 15.

Explosions were heard over a central area of the city at around 12.30am, and state news agncy SANA reported that Syrian air defences were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

Citing a military source, the report claims that five people had been killed, among them a soldier, and 15 civilians wounded, along with “destruction of a number of residential buildings.”

There was no immediate statement from Israel on the attack.

Israeli airstrikes frequently target sites in the vicinity of Damascus, with the latest strikes the first since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The last reported attack on Damascus was on January 2, when the Syrian army claimed Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of the capital, putting it out of service. killing two soldiers and wounding two others.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran.

The attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo were over fears they were being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...