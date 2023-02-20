Play Brightcove video

Torrential rainfall in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil has caused landslips and mass flooding, killing 36 people with more feared dead

A seven-year-old girl is among 36 people killed in landslides and flooding caused by torrential rain in Brazil.

The northern coast of the state of Sao Paulo is in 'chaos' after 23 inches of rain hit on Sunday, and the death toll is likely to rise, officials say.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao.

Later, he added there are dozens of people missing and that 50 houses collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Rescue teams are struggling to find people that are missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

The cities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, which have been hit the hardest, have cancelled their popular carnivals.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighbouring Ubatuba.

The government account posted several videos on social media of widespread destruction in the area, including one of a baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that rainfall in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Bertioga alone had 687 millimeters during that period, the state government said.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter he will visit the region Monday.

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he requested support from the army, which sent two airplanes and rescue teams to the region.

TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible.

Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions.

A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...