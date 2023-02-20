Broadcaster Dan Walker says he is “glad to be alive” after getting hit by a car while cycling.

The 45-year-old Channel 5 News presenter shared three of images of his swollen nose streaming with blood, from the back of an ambulance.

He also tweeted pictures of the NHS staff who cared for him following the incident which happened on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre .

Walker tweeted: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken.

“Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is me smiling. Thankful for our NHS.”

It appeared he was helped by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

He also tweeted 12 hours prior to the crash saying: "Beautiful sky in Sheffield tonight.

"I hope you’ve had a decent weekend.

"See you back on the telly tomorrow."

South Yorkshire Police said it was unable to comment as the collision only resulted in a minor injury.

ITV News has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.

