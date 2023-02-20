Turkey-Syria border rocked by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Play Brightcove video

Another devastating earthquake has hit the border between Turkey and Syria just two weeks after a tremor killed around 45,000 people

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit the border between Turkey and Syria two weeks after nearly 45,000 people were killed by a powerful tremor in the region.

Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the new quake was centred around the town of Defne, in its southern Hatay province.

A second, 5.8 magnitude tremor followed shortly afterwards.

The quake, which was also felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt, caused some damaged buildings to collapse, although there were no immediate reports of any casualties, according to Turkey's NTV television service.

Syria's state news agency, SANA, initially reported that six people were injured in its capital, Aleppo, from falling debris.

The latest quake comes two weeks to the day that a 7.8 magnitude tremor brought widespread devastation across Turkey and Syria.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have now been called off in most of the quake zone.

No signs of anyone else being alive have been reported since three members of one family - a mother, father and 12-year-old boy - were rescued from a collapsed building on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...