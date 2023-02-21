Nurse strike paused for 'intensive talks' with health secretary

The Royal College of Nursing has put its strike plans on pause after the government agreed it would enter "intensive talks" on pay with the union.

Strikes had been set to take place across England from March 1 to March 3. Ministers, officials and RCN leaders are now expected to meet on Wednesday to start talks.

A joint statement from the RCN and Department for Health and Social Care said: "Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation.

"The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

"The Health Secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks."

