UK production of tomatoes and cucumbers set to drop to lowest on record

The number of cucumbers and tomatoes grown in the UK is expected to fall to its lowest level since records began as farmers and growers battle high energy costs and low returns, the National Farmers' Union has warned.

NFU president Minette Batters told the union's annual conference “the clock is ticking” for farmers and growers facing rising costs, avian flu, labour shortages and climate change.

She said costs in agriculture have risen almost 50% since 2019 and UK egg production has fallen to its lowest level in nine years.

Her comments come as UK supermarkets face a shortage of tomatoes after bad weather in Europe and Africa disrupted supplies which have resulted in empty fresh produce boxes in some stores.

One social media user uploaded a picture from a Weymouth Sainsbury's showing a fruit and vegetable aisle completely empty, while others posted similar images of bare shelves and boxes.

British Growers Association CEO Jack Ward told ITV News the empty shelves were the "tip of the iceberg" as high energy costs, bad weather and low returns hit production in the UK and overseas.

Produce such as cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers are grown in heated greenhouses in winter in the UK making them very energy intensive.

Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA) secretary Lee Stiles said supermarkets had opted instead to import cheaper fresh produce from countries such as Spain and Morocco, where production has been hit by bad weather.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Batters said climate change was also having an impact on domestic farming.

"The extraordinary temperatures we experienced in July topped the previous record by almost a degree and a half," she said.

“While many parts of the country have experienced huge amounts of rainfall recently, impacting farming operations over autumn and winter, some counties still remain in official drought status.

“The clock is ticking. It’s ticking for our planet, as climate change necessitates urgent, concerted action to reduce emissions and protect our environment.

“And it’s ticking for government – to start putting meaningful, tangible and effective meat on the bones of the commitments it has made.

“Commitments to promote domestic food production, to properly incentivise sustainable and climate-friendly farming, to put farmers and growers at the heart of our trade policy, and to guarantee our food security.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also due to address delegates at the NFU conference where he will pledge that half of all public sector food will be locally and sustainably produced.

Farming minister Mark Spencer announced more than £168 million in grants are to be made available to farmers this year.

Speaking at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference in Birmingham on Tuesday, Mr Spencer said the money will come from the farming innovation programme and the farming investment fund and will sit alongside the environmental land management schemes (ELMs), which pay farmers for improving biodiversity on their land.

ELMs have taken five years to draw up and are the replacement for the EU common agricultural policy.

Farmers can be paid for planting hedgerows and maintaining wildflower meadows and peatland.

