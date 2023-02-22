Five decades after the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Vermont, the case has finally been solved with the help of a cigarette butt.

Officers were called to Rita Curran's flat in Burlington in July 1971 after the discovery of the young teacher's body by a flat mate. Lying next to her was a discarded cigarette.

It is that single piece of evidence that has identified the person responsible for Rita's murder. A retesting for DNA in 2019 and dogged investigative work led officers to neighbour William DeRoos who lived two floors above Rita.

The suspect, age 31 at the time, had rowed with his wife that night and left his home for “a cool down walk.”

After he returned he told his wife, of two weeks, not to say that he had been out.

Rita Curran was found dead in her Burlington Apartment in July 1971 Credit: Vermont State Police

In recent years, she confirmed to detectives that DeRoos had left their home, within a window of time when Curran's roommates were out of her flat.

“We’re all confident that William DeRoos is responsible for the aggravated murder of Rita Curran, but because he died in a hotel room of a drug overdose he will not be held accountable for his actions, but this case will be closed,” Burlington Police Detective Lt. James Trieb, the commander of the Detective Services Bureau, said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

After Curran's death DeRoos moved to Thailand and became a monk, but he later returned to the United States. He died of a drug overdose in San Francisco in 1986, police said.

Curran's parents died without learning who had killed their daughter, but her brother and sister attended the event held at Burlington police headquarters.

“I don't think so much about the guy who did this as I do about Rita, my parents and what they went through," Curran's brother Tom said during the event. “I pray to Rita and I pray to my parents."

The building where Rita Curran and William DeRoos, who police say killed her, lived seperately in 1971. Credit: Vermont State Police

Rita was found dead by her flat mate, severely beaten, after apparently having put up a “vicious struggle,” a detective wrote at the time according to CNN.

The unsolved murder shook Burlington.

Police never stopped investigating, but it was only in 2019, that Trieb and his team had a breakthrough.

They worked as if the murder had just happened and resubmitted the discarded cigarette butt for testing.

In 2014, previous investigators had extracted a DNA profile but it did not match any samples in databases compiled by law enforcement.

Last August, Burlington detectives were told the sample, which had been traced through relatives on both sides of DeRoos's family, was pointing at DeRoos, even though he had no DNA profile on record.

It was then discovered DeRoos and his wife Michelle had been living upstairs at the time of Curran's death.

They had spoken with investigators after the murder, but at the time they said they had not seen or heard anything.

The pair, who no longer uses the name DeRoos, left Vermont and moved to Thailand shortly after Curran's death, where their marriage ended.

In a recent interview, DeRoos's ex-wife, who now lives in Eugene, Oregon, told investigators she had lied about her husband leaving their apartment that night.

Burlington detectives later interviewed DeRoos' subsequent wife, who told them he had a penchant for sudden outbursts of violence.

Detective Thomas Chennette, who interviewed DeRoos's first ex-wife, said he didn't believe she knew he had killed Curran, but was protecting him because he had a criminal record.

“I think she lied at the time because she was young. She was naive. She was newly married. She was in love," Chennette said.

Now-retired US Sen. Patrick Leahy, who was the Chittenden County State's Attorney when Curran was killed and went to the crime scene that night, attended the Tuesday event. Asked if he felt the case would ever be solved, he said that he had hoped it would.

“I must admit after 20 and 30, 40 years I figured it never would...It was a terrible thing," he said.