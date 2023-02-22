Shamima Begum loses appeal against decision to remove UK citizenship

Shamima Begum has lost an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship. Ms Begum was 15 years old in 2015 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State group. Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds by then-home secretary Sajid Javid shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

She has been locked in a legal battle with the government ever since, recently challenging the Home Office at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) over the decision.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Justice Jay gave the decision that Ms Begum had lost her appeal.

During a five-day hearing in November, Ms Begum’s lawyers said that the Home Office had a duty to investigate whether she was a victim of trafficking before stripping her of her British citizenship. The specialist tribunal heard said that she was “recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of "sexual exploitation" and "marriage" to an "adult male”.

At a previous hearing in February 2020, SIAC ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was lawful as Ms Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent” at the time of the decision.

However, her barristers said in November that the decision made Ms Begum “de facto stateless”, where she had no practical right to citizenship in Bangladesh, with Bangladeshi authorities stating they would not allow her into the country.

Barristers for the Home Office defended the government’s decision, arguing that people trafficked to Syria and brainwashed can still be threats to national security.

They also added that Ms Begum expressed no remorse when she initially emerged from IS-controlled territory.

CCTV of Shamima Begum and her friends leaving the UK for Syria in 2015. Credit: Met Police/PA

Last year, ITV News heard of Ms Begum's despair at being left 'stateless'.

In messages smuggled out of the camp where she is staying, Ms Begum described her recovery from the trauma of losing three babies, saying: “I’ve moved on from that part of my life, it doesn’t make me feel sad anymore".

ITV News also learnt that Ms Begum was selling food parcels to pay for hair dye and western clothes to distance herself from Islamic State supporters in the camp.