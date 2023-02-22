A three-year old English setter with a tongue longer than an ice lolly has been awarded a Guinness World Record.

Bisbee achieved the record for the longest tongue on a living dog, which measures 3.74 inches (9.49cm).

His owners, Jay and Ericka Johnson have had him since he was a puppy and said that family members first thought that his tongue could win him an award.

Mr Johnson said: "Bisbee's personality is amazing, he is probably the most affectionate dog I have ever owned.

"He loves to follow you around, know what you're doing, and he loves to cuddle. He is just super sweet and gentle.

“His tongue is not noticeable unless he's panting. When he's panting and tired it falls out and hangs out - but otherwise he keeps it relatively well in his mouth.”

Despite having a record-breaking tongue, the Johnsons said that Bisbee has many other star qualities, including loving to cuddle, sticking close to his owners and having an “amazing disposition”.

The couple got Bisbee from a charitable auction when he was a puppy and said they "fell in love" as soon as they saw him.

“We feel we were lucky to get him, and he was lucky to get us”, Mr Johnson added.

Bisbee’s favourite hobbies include swimming, chasing yellowjackets and going on daily walks, even though he has hip dysplasia, which sometimes reduces the walks he can go on.

