Ukraine: A year of war, death, destruction and survival in pictures

By ITV News Multimedia Producer Daniel Boal

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago has brought death, destruction and hardship to the country.

The February 24 attack forced more than 8 million Ukrainians to flee their country in the greatest exodus of refugees Europe has seen since World War II.

Moscow's missiles, rockets and artillery shells have indiscriminately destroyed homes, hospitals and other public buildings, killing and wounding tens of thousands.

A woman in tears as she waits for a train to leave Kyiv on the day Russia began its invasion.

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Credit: AP

A maternity hospital was bombed in the first few weeks of the war.

Credit: AP

Marianna Vishegirskaya stood outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 9, 2022.

Ms Visheirskaya was taken to another nearby hospital where shegave birththe following day to a baby girl she named Veronika.

A Russian state media employee was fined 30,000 rubles (around £200) after protesting live on TV on March 14, 2022.

A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 25.

A man in Kharkiv recovers items from a burning shop after a Russian attack. Credit: AP

In some areas, the ruins of apartment buildings and crumbled bridges are now the prominent features of Ukraine's new war-ravaged landscape.

Bodies lie in the streets, in gardens, in houses. Fire-gutted cars and armoured vehicles dot the roads.

According to the United Nations, far more civilians were killed in March than any other month since Russia's invasion began.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine getting the equipment it needs to stop another Russian attack on April 9, 2022.

Boris Johnson and President Zelenskyy discussed the rebuilding of damaged parts of Ukraine as they walked through the capital. Credit: Telegram/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mariupol's mayor said more than 20,000 civilians have been killed after a second mass grave was exhumed in Bucha, April 13.

Volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 13, 2022. Credit: AP

In Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after a Russian withdrawal from the city last March, Ukrainian officials allege atrocities.

Some corpses had their hands tied. Mass graves have been found.

In Mariupol, attacks on hospitals, schools, residential areas and other civilian structures and sites protected under international humanitarian law became the norm.

An explosion erupts from an apartment building after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol.

Credit: AP

Child lifted across path as people flee Irpin near Kyiv.

A child in a stroller is lifted across an improvised path as people flee Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Ukrainians are often confined for hours in makeshift bomb shelters. Many have been in dire need of food and other aid.

Russian attacks on the power supply during winter left many without heat and running water.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Credit: AP

Photographs show 'wounded defenders of Mariupol' trapped in Azovstal steel plant on May 11, 2022.

The Azov Batallion shared a series of images to urge the world to help. Credit: AP

In May, the last of the Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces after weeks of bombardment by Moscow's forces that killed thousands of civilians.

The fighting ended with the siege of a Azovstal steel plant which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra win the Eurovision song contest. They later chose to sell the trophy to buy drones for armed forces.

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine. Credit: PA

Russia’s defence ministry withdrew its forces from a Black Sea island near Ukraine’s port of Odesa, June 30, 2022.

Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's Snake Island. Credit: AP

Ukrainian forces raised their flag over Snake Island near the city of Odesa after Russian forces were driven from the island.

Oleksandr Zinchenko talking about making Ukrainians 'proud and happy' if they reached the World Cup. The team was unable to qualify for the 2022 showcase.

The Arsenal player was in tears as he expressed his dream of Ukraine reaching the World Cup. Credit: PA

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of Odesa under a Russia deal on August 1, 2022.

A Turkish Polarnet cargo ship loads Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region. Credit: AP

Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev had red paint thrown over him by anti-war protesters in Warsaw.

Russian Ambassador to Poland covered in red paint in anti-war protest. Credit: AP

Five prisoners of war from the UK returning home after Russian forces held them in captivity in Ukraine.

Five British POWs return to the UK after being held by Russian forces in Ukraine. Credit: Instagram.

13 killed after Russian fighter jet crashes into block of flats in the southern Russian town of Yeysk on October 18, 2022.

Surveillance camera videos showed a plane exploding in a giant fireball. Credit: AP

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on November 20.

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in November 20. Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the frontline and hails the 'strength' of troops on December 20, 2022.

President Zelenskyy hailed the 'courage, resilience and strength' of the troops he met in Bakhmut. Credit: AP

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.