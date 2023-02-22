Ukraine: A year of war, death, destruction and survival in pictures
By ITV News Multimedia Producer Daniel Boal
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago has brought death, destruction and hardship to the country.
The February 24 attack forced more than 8 million Ukrainians to flee their country in the greatest exodus of refugees Europe has seen since World War II.
Moscow's missiles, rockets and artillery shells have indiscriminately destroyed homes, hospitals and other public buildings, killing and wounding tens of thousands.
A woman in tears as she waits for a train to leave Kyiv on the day Russia began its invasion.
A maternity hospital was bombed in the first few weeks of the war.
Marianna Vishegirskaya stood outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 9, 2022.
Ms Visheirskaya was taken to another nearby hospital where shegave birththe following day to a baby girl she named Veronika.
A Russian state media employee was fined 30,000 rubles (around £200) after protesting live on TV on March 14, 2022.
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 25.
In some areas, the ruins of apartment buildings and crumbled bridges are now the prominent features of Ukraine's new war-ravaged landscape.
Bodies lie in the streets, in gardens, in houses. Fire-gutted cars and armoured vehicles dot the roads.
According to the United Nations, far more civilians were killed in March than any other month since Russia's invasion began.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine getting the equipment it needs to stop another Russian attack on April 9, 2022.
Mariupol's mayor said more than 20,000 civilians have been killed after a second mass grave was exhumed in Bucha, April 13.
In Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after a Russian withdrawal from the city last March, Ukrainian officials allege atrocities.
Some corpses had their hands tied. Mass graves have been found.
In Mariupol, attacks on hospitals, schools, residential areas and other civilian structures and sites protected under international humanitarian law became the norm.
An explosion erupts from an apartment building after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol.
Child lifted across path as people flee Irpin near Kyiv.
Ukrainians are often confined for hours in makeshift bomb shelters. Many have been in dire need of food and other aid.
Russian attacks on the power supply during winter left many without heat and running water.
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Photographs show 'wounded defenders of Mariupol' trapped in Azovstal steel plant on May 11, 2022.
In May, the last of the Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces after weeks of bombardment by Moscow's forces that killed thousands of civilians.
The fighting ended with the siege of a Azovstal steel plant which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra win the Eurovision song contest. They later chose to sell the trophy to buy drones for armed forces.
Russia’s defence ministry withdrew its forces from a Black Sea island near Ukraine’s port of Odesa, June 30, 2022.
Ukrainian forces raised their flag over Snake Island near the city of Odesa after Russian forces were driven from the island.
Oleksandr Zinchenko talking about making Ukrainians 'proud and happy' if they reached the World Cup. The team was unable to qualify for the 2022 showcase.
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of Odesa under a Russia deal on August 1, 2022.
Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev had red paint thrown over him by anti-war protesters in Warsaw.
Five prisoners of war from the UK returning home after Russian forces held them in captivity in Ukraine.
13 killed after Russian fighter jet crashes into block of flats in the southern Russian town of Yeysk on October 18, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on November 20.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the frontline and hails the 'strength' of troops on December 20, 2022.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.