By ITV News Multimedia Producer Eloise Linford

Conspiracy theories on the origins of a giant metal ball washed up on a Japanese have been running rampant.

The mysterious sphere, around 1.5m in diameter, was spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City on February 21, with police cordoning off the surrounding area to investigate, according to local media.

A woman living near Enshu Beach discovered the ball around 9am and reported to the police that "a large round object was washed up on the beach", Asahi News reported.

Video footage from Japanese news outlet, NHK World shows officials in protective clothing investigating the object, which appears to have rusted.

According to reports, investigators concluded the ball was hollow after using x-ray technology and reassured the public there was no danger of an explosion.

However, its origin is still unknown, leading to a raft of theories on social media, including the suggestions it came from intelligent beings in outer space, or is in fact a Godzilla egg.

Its discovery comes weeks after four unidentified objects were shot down by US fighter jets, believed to be Chinese spy balloons, prompting some to believe the ball may have had tracking equipment inside.

No theories have yet been proven and FNN reports that police have instructed for the ball to be removed.

