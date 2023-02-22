Why are supermarkets limiting sales on fresh produce and who will be affected?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi explains why sales of certain fruit and vegetables have been limited by some of the country's largest supermarkets

By Multimedia Producer Lottie Kilraine

An initial shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets has since widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of problems.

Photos began flooding social media this week showing empty fresh produce aisles with rising energy prices, supply chain issues, the weather, the climate crisis and Brexit all being blamed.

In response to the shortages, many big-name supermarkets have started imposing limits on how many items customers can purchase.

Which supermarkets are limiting produce?

Tesco is the latest to follow Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.

Tesco said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need.”

Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.

Empty tomato trays at a Tesco Express store in Wimbledon, London. Credit: PA

Which fruit and vegetables are affected by the shortages?

The problem started with tomatoes but has since widened to peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Tesco and Aldi have introduced limits of three per customer on sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Meanwhile, Morrisons has set a limit of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Other major UK supermarkets have not announced any limits.

Why are we seeing empty shelves in supermarkets?

Rising energy costs

Salad items in particular appear to be in short supply, with shoppers finding it difficult to track down tomatoes and cucumbers - a situation predicted by the National Farmers Union (NFU) in December when it warned the UK was "sleepwalking" into a food supply crisis.

Faced with soaring energy bills - produce such as cucumbers and peppers are grown in heated greenhouses in winter in the UK - meant British suppliers were asking supermarkets for more money to cover their rising costs.

British Growers Association CEO Jack Ward said cucumber and tomatoes are "very energy dependent for production at this time of year".

He added that suppliers - both in the UK and across northern Europe - simply did not have the confidence to plant last year amid huge costs they were not sure they would recoup."

Bad weather overseas

Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.

In the winter months the UK imports around 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuces, most of it from Spain and north Africa.

However growers and suppliers in Morocco have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain and flooding which has affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain.

Supplies from Britain’s other major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.

Supply chain problems

Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA) secretary Lee Stiles said there have been issues with transporting goods to the UK, including disruption to a ferry that takes produce from Morocco to mainland Spain in order where it then starts a four-day road trip to the UK.

Ferries between mainland Spain and Morocco were disrupted by cancellations due to bad weather between February 9 and 12.

The three-day delay led to long tailbacks of goods crossing from the Port of Tangier in Morocco to the Port of Algeciras in Spain.

The UK also gets some produce at this time of year from domestic growers and the Netherlands, but producers in both countries have reported cutting back on their use of greenhouses because of high energy prices.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey speaking during the National Farmers' Union Conference at the ICC, Birmingham. Credit: PA

How has the government responded?

On Wednesday, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told farmers “we can’t control the weather in Spain” when confronted with the news that supermarkets were limiting sales of fruit and vegetables.

In her speech to delegates at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference in Birmingham, Ms Coffey stressed the need for biosecurity but left the conference hall before discussing the supermarket shortages.

How long will it last?

The British Retail Consortium said disruption was expected to last a few weeks.

Retailers have stressed that buying limits are temporary until supplies improve in the coming days or weeks, helped by the UK moving into its growing season.

