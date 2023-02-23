Football commentator John Motson dies at the age of 77

Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77.

Motson, born in Salford, Lancashire, enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

Known affectionately as ‘Motty’, who began working for Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games, was hugely popular with generations of football fans and was famous for his sheepskin coat.

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

John Motson famously wore a sheepskin coat when commentating. Credit: PA

Son of a Methodist minister, Motson was born in Salford, Lancashire on July 10 1945.

Motson, though, grew up in Lewisham, south-east London and attended the local Ennersdale junior school in Hither Green.

When he was 11, Motson was sent to boarding school at Culford near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, where rugby, hockey and cricket took centre stage, with the youngster having to get his football fix when taken to games by his father during holidays.

“He made me into a football nut,” Motson said.

Motson took his first steps into journalism with the Barnet Press in Hertfordshire as a junior reporter.

It was then while at the provincial daily Sheffield Morning Telegraph, joining in 1967, where ‘Motty’. It was there he first got behind the microphone in the early days of local radio.

Gary Lineker, the former England striker and presenter of Match of the Day, tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

John Motson receives an award for his services in broadcasting in 2018. Credit: PA

Writing on Twitter, ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley said: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation – steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.

“Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.

“He will rightly be remembered as a legendary figure in British sports broadcasting, respected by those in the game, loved by fans and an inspiration to those who followed him in the commentary box.”

He is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.

