Rent Rises: The True Cost?

The number of households renting in Britain has doubled in the last two decades.

As demand outstrips supply, the market has become fiercely competitive, with prices hitting record highs.

Twenty five year old Iryna moved to London from Ukraine in January this year. She works for a technology company in central London and has a budget is £800 per month for a place to live. But finding somewhere hasn’t been as straightforward as she hoped. Tonight followed her journey…

Tens of thousands of renters across Britain are finding themselves in precarious housing situations. Homeless charity Shelter runs a helpline, offering support for those facing a crisis. The team now receives one thousand calls every day and they say the number of genuine emergencies has gone through the roof.

The majority of people who are calling us who are in private rental are closer to homelessness than they are to home ownership. And that's really an untenable situation going forward NATHAN MURTAGH Telephone and online adviser, Shelter

Even those that have found an affordable place to privately rent can find themselves in a precarious situation. Under current laws, landlords can evict tenants without even having to specify a reason, using what is called a Section 21, or ‘no fault’ eviction.

Wioletta has lived in a privately rented flat in Ealing for 17 years with her two children. But now her landlord has decided to sell the property, and has issued a no fault eviction notice.

Wioletta wants to remain local to her son’s school, and the hospital where she works in admin for the NHS. After receiving the eviction letter, she set about trying to find another place to live. Some landlords have been asking whether she earns three times more than the rent, and so far out of over twenty applications, none have been successful.

I am preparing myself for the worst, to be evicted by bailiffs. I feel frightened. It's. It's a very scary situation WIOLETTA

Historically, social housing provided families with a more secure and affordable alternative to the private rental market. But today there are one and a half million fewer social homes than there were forty years ago.

Conditions of social housing have recently been under the spotlight, after two year old Awaab Ishak tragically died from the effects of mould in his home. The government has promised to introduce new legislation in his memory, to tackle the problem of damp and mould. But in the meantime, many are still living in dangerous conditions.

Care home worker Angeline was moved to temporary accommodation in Lambeth, after her social housing fell into disrepair. But conditions in her temporary accommodation are even worse than her original home. There are damp and mould issues, no cold running water in the bathroom, and the bedroom ceiling collapsed on her while she was in bed. This was supposed to be temporary accommodation, but Angeline ended up stuck there for more than two years.

Nothing is done when things go wrong, they just abandon me. It's like I'm nobody. I used to be a very happy person but this has really affected me. ANGELINE

Lambeth Council told Tonight that the service provided to Angeline was not good enough and they apologised. They say the repairs to her original home have been complex and some of the delays were exacerbated by the pandemic.

Tonight interviewed Secretary of State Michael Gove to ask what the government is doing to help people in desperate situations.