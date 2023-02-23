Play Brightcove video

Louise Scott reports on how a group of orphans from Dnipro are settling into their new life and home in Edinburgh

After a year of war in Ukraine, a group of orphans from Dnipro have found a new home in Scotland.

The children were rescued from five orphanages by a UK charity shortly after Russia's invasion, and have been settling into their new lives and making friends with their Scottish classmates.

Travelling from Dnipro to Edinburgh was not an easy journey, as UK charity workers risked their lives to rescue 52 children from the war-torn region.

Now attending daily English lessons alongside their peers, they have been able to escape the horrors they witnessed in Ukraine and focus on being children.

Arina and Vlada are both just 10-years old. Vlada told Louise Scott that she it is hard to learn a new language but enjoys her new friends. Credit: ITV News

Arina and Vlada, both ten years old, admitted that learning a new language has been challenging, but they are enjoying playing with their new friends.

Vlada even expressed her desire to return to Ukraine someday, despite her love for her new home.

These three boys became instant friends last year, with their love of football overcoming any language barrier. Credit: ITV News

However, the children are now adapting to their new way of life, culture, and language. They have found comfort in their shared love of football and have been making new friends along the way.

The children do not know how long they will stay in Edinburgh, but the community is ensuring that they will have fond memories of Scotland when they return to Ukraine.

