Voter ID: What are the new voting rules and how do I get free photo ID?

British voters will need to take photo ID to the polling stations in the upcoming May local elections.

The government said it is introducing voter ID as a legal requirement in order to "protect the integrity of elections", despite there being little evidence of electoral fraud at UK polling stations.

In May, voters will be asked to present a passport, driving licence or another form of approved photo identification at the ballot.

The local elections in England will be the first time ID has been mandatory in Great Britain, with the requirement already in place in Northern Ireland.

Which forms of ID will be accepted at polling stations?

Various forms of photographic ID in different categories will be accepted. Anyone without eligible ID can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate, here or by contacting their local council.

You will only need to show one of the following forms of photo ID. You must present the original version and not a photocopy.

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

When will voters need to have voter ID cards by?

The ID scheme will be introduced at this year's local elections, which will be held on May 4.

There is little evidence of electoral fraud at polling stations. Credit: PA

From October, the requirement will be extended to UK general elections as well. How many people have registered for the free Voter Authority Certificate?

Around 2 million people are estimated to not have an eligible form of photo ID. However, just under 22,600 people have so far registered for a Voter Authority Certificate.

There are concerns that many are unaware of the new voting rule, despite the rollout of an advertising and public information campaign.

'What has the government got against young people?' Labour MP Clive Betts asks

Play Brightcove video

What do critics of the policy say?

Critics of the scheme have accused the government of bringing it in to discourage younger voters, who may not have a form of ID and are typically more left-leaning.

Many believe some accepted forms of ID show more consideration has been given to encouraging elderly voters, who are more likely to vote Conservative.

For example, an Older Person’s Bus Pass is an accepted form of ID, however an equivalent travel card for younger people is not.

Labour MP Clive Betts asked "what has the government got against young people?" when attacking the scheme during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday.

Local government minister Lee Rowley rejected that claim, arguing: "I would just gently draw his attention to the research that was undertaken by the government, which states that younger people were more likely than the general population to hold a form of voter ID - so if his logic is what he says it is, it doesn’t apply."

Meanwhile organisations that promote the welfare of ethnic minority communities in Britain claim that these groups will be disproportionally impacted by voter ID laws.

According to 2021 census data, while three-quarters of those identifying as "White British" hold a full driving license, 38% of South Asian people and 48% of Black people do not.

What has the government said about the new scheme?

A spokesperson for Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities told ITV News: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure.

"Everyone eligible to vote will have the opportunity to do so and 98% of electors already have an accepted form of identification.

"Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003 and we’re working closely with the sector to support the rollout and funding the necessary equipment and staffing.”