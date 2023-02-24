By Nina Kropotkine-Watson

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In London, the Ukrainian diaspora, activists and sympathetic protesters gathered around the St Volodymyr statue on Holland Park Avenue.

It was decorated with yellow and purple floral wreaths, electric tealight candles and children's cuddly toys for the occasion. The crowd congregated to attend a memorial service and vigil.

Women, men and children draped in Ukrainian flags assembled in silence to commemorate those who had lost their lives in the war.

People gathered around the statue of Saint Volodymyr Credit: Nina Kropotkine-Watson

Led by Ukrainian clergymen, the ceremony was precisely orchestrated, alternating between speeches, music and hymns in both of the communities’ languages – English and Ukrainian.

The ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, stepped up to the base of the statue to give a speech.

“Now the West is waking up to the Russian threat and helping us,” he said.

“I welcome everybody to Ukraine when the war is over to come to help us to rebuild this nation and to make it better – although it is so beautiful already.

“I thank everybody who has donated money, who has donated time, to people who took arms and came fighting with us. We will finish this war,” he added.

“Slava Ukraini!” he finished as the crowd echoes after him.

Credit: Nina Kropotkine-Watson

Anna is a London-based journalist. She was standing across the street watching the ceremony attentively. She is half Ukrainian and half Russian.

"I am here to take photos, but especially to commemorate," she said.

Placards are held high: “Sooner rather than later”, “Putin Kills”, “Communist terrorism: never again” they read.

The protest is bathed in blue and yellow light, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Chants are repeated and amplified: “Russia is a terrorist state”, “Stop Russia, stop the war”.

By the time the crowd had been ushered into a procession up the hill towards the Russian Embassy, it had multiplied in number. At around half past five, it came into view.

Protected by high-rise barbed wire, the flag of the Russian Federation fluttered in the wind. The lights were off.

Credit: Nina Kropotkine-Watson

Natalia Ravyluko, a British-Ukrainian activist, welcomes the crowd of protesters. She starts off with a powerful statement: “The 24th of February marks 365 days of Ukrainian resistance and bravery against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“One year of war. This war is a disgrace to the whole world. But Ukrainians became united and started fighting against tyranny. The democratic world got together to support Ukraine and Russia has become an isolated state.

“Russian terrorists have stolen retirement from our parents. Russian terrorists have stolen childhood from our children. Russian terrorists have stolen our spring and caused so much pain.

“We became during this last year ten years older but a hundred years wiser. We will fight towards ultimate victory. From all Ukrainians: We are heartbroken but we are not broken. Slava Ukraini.” Despite the falling temperature as the night time cold set in, the crowd remained in high spirits. In a room on the top floor of the embassy a light came on.

