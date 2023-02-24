By Lottie Kilraine, Multimedia Producer

Tommy Fury has promised to knock out Jake Paul on Sunday and continue on his path to emulating brother Tyson Fury by becoming a world champion.

The long-standing feud between the British reality star and the US Youtuber will come to its conclusion in Saudi Arabia after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Plenty is up for grabs with the winner to earn a newly-made WBC Diriyah Belt, but the face-off has not come without controversy.

Who are the fighters? Tommy Fury, 23, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

He describes himself as a professional boxer but many will know of him from his stint on ITV's Love Island.

During his time on the reality dating show, Fury met his now long-term girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Jake Paul, 26, is an American YouTube star who made a name for himself on the social media platform Vine and made his professional boxing debut in 2020.

He is the younger brother of Logan Paul, 27, who also found fame on social media and is currently a professional wrestler.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the ring at the OVO Arena Wembley last month. Credit: PA

Where is the fight taking place?

Paul and Fury are scheduled to fight on Sunday February 26.

It will take place at the Diriyah Arena, a 15,000-capacity venue on the outskirts of the city of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia .

Can you watch it in the UK?

Coverage will begin at 6.30pm (UK time) ahead of the ring walk at 9.30pm.

BT Sport Box Office will be showing the fight at the pay-per-view (PPV) price of £19.95.

You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to access the PPV event.

It is available via BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky, the website or the BT Sport Box Office App.

Why is the fight controversial?

Postponed twice

The bout was originally scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out citing a bacterial infection and broken rib.

Following the news, Paul launched a scathing attack on Fury via social media, telling his four million followers: "It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing's biggest b****".

The fight was rescheduled for August 2022 in the US, but again Fury pulled out, this time because of visa issues.

"Believe you me the past two fights didn’t happen because of it being out of my hands," Fury has said.

“Third time’s a charm and we’re here. I’m in super fit condition and I am ready to go and put this all to bed."

Jake Paul (centre left) and Tommy Fury (centre right) face off after their press conference in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP

Baby blues

Fury and Molly-Mae had welcomed a baby girl last month and recently revealed they have named her Bambi Fury.

Some fans have since taken to social media to criticise Fury for leaving his new-born daughter to fly out for the fight.

He has also come under fire for claiming in an interview that Molly-Mae "hasn't bothered me once about anything" as he praised the mother of his child for getting through pregnancy and the birth of their daughter "by herself".

Just weeks before, Paul also came under fired for taunting his rival by spilling the beans to fans ahead of the couples official birth announcement.

He wrote on Instagram: "Tommy has no excuses now… baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue."

The Love Island stars, who are both 23, announced the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them in the hospital. Credit: Instagram

Social media stars turning to boxing

The Paul v Fury fight has generated a lot of criticism but also huge interest.

Influencers turning their hand to boxing has brought the sport to a new and younger audience.

This bout is the latest in a series that sees YouTubers take to the ring and data from sport betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group Entain suggests that some of the biggest fights in recent years have involved an internet star.

The worry is the damage that could occur if more social media stars step into the ring with professionals.

Jake Paul has been involved in a number of professional fights and put himself on the verge of breaking through as the first YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Victory over Fury on Sunday would controversially earn him a WBC ranking.

