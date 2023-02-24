Why are school pupils protesting over toilet rule changes? What we know so far

Protests have erupted at several schools amid outrage over strict new rules.

Pupils have claimed they are being stopped from taking breaks during lessons, among other things, with video footage showing many of them demonstrating against the changes.

We take a look at the circumstances surrounding some of the protests:

'Ban on pupils going to the toilet during lessons'

A protest broke out in Penrice Academy, St Austell, Cornwall, on Friday as “hundreds of students” demonstrated against a new school rule which bans pupils from going to the toilet during lessons, according to reports. The new rules are also said to include a “red card scheme” in which female students need a special card to go to the toilet during class when on their periods.

One student at the academy, who witnessed the protest, estimated that 300 students took part and that “quite a number of them” were suspended and sent home. He told the PA News Agency that he heard about one injury in which a student fell off a fence while trying to climb it.

The St Austell school has defended their decision insisting it will never prevent pupils from going to the loo if they really are in need. Credit: BPM Media

His father said the school had consulted with parents about the new rules and confirmed that there has been “a lot of abuse of toilets” by students while they have been out of lessons.

The school said "red card period passes" can be requested ahead of time for pupils to keep in their bags and use when required.Criticising the policy, one mother said: "They should know by now that these rules are singling students out and will not be approved of by anyone. Red passes are a ridiculous idea. This is a complete invasion of young girls' privacy."

James Hammersley, the assistant headteacher, defended the rule, saying: "We understand that girls cannot always plan for the arrival of their periods which may take place during lessons. "With this in mind, girls can request red period pass cards via their tutors which they can keep in their bags to use when required. "This system has always proven successful, and many Penrice girls already know of and make use of the cards. Crucially, this system operates on trust, and is monitored to ensure that the cards are used appropriately."

Pupils at Penrice Academy demonstrated on Friday. Video credit: Cornwall Live

Penrice Academy sent an email to parents on Friday afternoon explaining that some students had protested “due to a social media post yesterday evening”. The school told parents and carers: “Our students have the right to express their opinions in a calm and safe manner, however a small number of students’ behaviour was unacceptable. “A number of parents have already been contacted to collect their children. “For the majority of our students, lessons and lunch time will continue as normal. If you have not been contacted, there is no need to collect your child. “We hope to engage with them to find a solution that works for everyone as soon as possible. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our priority.” Penrice Academy has been contacted for comment by PA.

It comes after pupils at Cullompton Community College in Cullompton, Devon, arrived at school this week to discover the doors had been taken off the entrances to some male and female toilet blocks.

It's understood the school has made the change to reduce anti-social behaviour. One concerned parent said: "Students, parents and even teachers are appalled by the decision to remove doors to three of the five student toilets. "While cubicle doors remain in place, concerns have been raised over privacy i.e. visibility of urinals, being overheard etc."

A spokesperson for the school said the decision was supported by most parents and takes it in line with many schools across the country, and is commonplace. "It follows our concerns - shared by many students who we discussed this matter with before reaching a decision - that more positive behaviour would be achieved if the toilet blocks were more open plan," the spokesperson added.

The entry doors on three toilet blocks used by pupils have been removed. Credit: BPM Media

'Protest over locked metal barriers outside toilet entrances'

Earlier this month, it was reported that dozens of children walked out of The Discovery Academy, in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, in protest at the installation of locked metal barriers outside toilet entrances. The barriers were apparently locked during lessons and the gates then said to be unlocked at break and lunch times.

Parents believe that the barriers were installed after recent vandalism and concerns that children are going on their phones in the toilets during lessons. But there are also concerns that the move is "humiliating" for girls. Medical passes are said to be available for pupils to use the toilet at any time.

Parents say the barriers at Discovery Academy in Stoke were 'humiliating'. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Alpha Academies Trust, which runs The Discovery Academy, said: "We encourage students to go to the toilet at regular set times during the day and support those with medical needs by accessing toilets at any time.

"Parental engagement is extremely important to us and we value opportunities to listen to concerns and explain the reasons for our decisions."

'Schoolgirls 'humiliated' by staff skirt inspections'

In St Helens, Merseyside, pupils at Rainford high school have reportedly held protests after girls were threatened with suspension over the length of their uniform.

It came after female pupils were said to have been made to line up so that male teachers could inspect the length of their skirts.

Hundreds of pupils reportedly staged a protest against how rules have been imposed, with over 1,000 people having signed a petition against the policy, which has been described as outdated.

The school said "the implementation of the uniform policy was carried about by staff, both male and female".

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are concerned at the reports of disruption and will be in touch with all schools and local authorities to ensure they are supported at this time.

“We will always back headteachers to take the action required to maintain calm and supportive classroom environments as they are best placed to work with their teachers, parents, pupils and local communities when developing and implementing policies.”

