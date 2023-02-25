California faces more blizzards and floods as snow covers beaches

Play Brightcove video

Snow covers a normally-sandy and popular beach in northern California

A winter storm has threatened floods, blizzards and avalanches in the usually-sunny state of California, where some beaches have been covered in snow.

Overnight lows could drop below freezing in some areas, while downtown San Francisco could see record-breaking cold temperatures on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Projected temperatures of 3C would see the city at its coldest since 2009.

Flash flood warnings were issued from Friday through 1am or 2am on Saturday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, a region with some 6 million people.

Pebble Beach, in northern California, was even covered in snow this week.

In Los Angeles County, forecasters said life-threatening flash flooding was possible near creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and areas that were burned by wildfires.

The threat zone included downtown LA, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and many suburbs.

“Shallow landslides and mudslides are expected,” the weather service said.

Despite the heavy downpour, no serious problems were immediately reported, although rain falling at up to an inch an hour raised the fear of flooding or mudslides.

Evacuation warnings were issued in some burn-scarred areas and for a mile-long stretch of Oceano, which lies on the central coast near a levee that overflowed during storms last month.

Residents were urged to be ready to flee at short notice.

Meanwhile, people further east were struggling to deal with the fallout from storms earlier this week.

More than a half-million people in Michigan were still without power late on Friday night, days after one of the worst ice storms in decades caused widespread power outages.

Promises of power restoration by Sunday, when low temperatures were expected to climb back above minus 18C, were of little consolation.

“That’s four days without power in such weather,” said Apurva Gokhale, of Walled Lake, Michigan. “It’s unthinkable.”

California’s wine country also wasn’t spared from the rare brew of wind and snow.

The low-pressure system pushing the atmospheric river off the Pacific Ocean into central and Southern California on Friday was driving inland and is expected to bring widespread rain and snow into southern Nevada by Saturday afternoon.

An avalanche warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada backcountry around Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California-Nevada border.

Nearly two feet (61 centimetres) of new snow had fallen by Friday and up to another 5 feet (1.5 metres) was expected when another storm moves in.

The wintry blasts have led to hundreds of cancelled flights at airports around the country and shut down miles of major highways in several states.

