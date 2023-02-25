Rescue divers find two bodies after tugboat capsizes near Greenock

Divers searching for survivors after a tugboat capsized yesterday afternoon have recovered two bodies.

A major rescue operation was launched after the vessel sank in the Firth of Clyde, near Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police Scotland, the coastguard and RNLI had all been called to the scene after the boat went under the water at the Custom House Quay.

Rescue efforts resumed at 8am this morning and divers found two bodies at around 1.40pm. It is understood two people were om the boat when it capsized.

Credit: PA

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the next of kin of both crew members who had been reported missing have been made aware, police said.

Chief Inspector Damian Kane said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our enquiries.”

A police tent is erected quayside during the rescue operation. Credit: PA

On Friday evening, a coastguard spokesman told how its rescue teams from both Helensburgh and Greenock had been scrambled, along with a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.

The spokesman added: “Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel.”

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday that officers from the force’s dive and marine unit and the air support unit had been involved in the search operation.