Luciana Berger rejoins Labour Party after receiving apology for antisemitism

By Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

Luciana Berger has rejoined the Labour Party, four years after she left over the "volume and toxicity of anti-Jewish racism" allowed to fester under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

The Jewish former MP left in February 2019 over what she described as a "a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation" within the party.

In a letter, seen by ITV News, Labour's current leader Sir Keir Starmer offers her an apology for the "disgusting" and "intolerable" abuse she suffered.

He called her decision to leave "principled and brave", and said her being forced out by "intimidation, thuggery and racism" will "forever be a stain on Labour's history".

Sir Keir Starmer invited Ms Berger to rejoin the party. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Inviting her to consider rejoining, he writes: "I don’t ask this lightly. I know how difficult and complex a decision this will be for you.

"But it is my firm belief that this is a party unrecognisable from the one you left in 2019."

Ms Berger accepted the offer, acknowledging that under Sir Keir's leadership, the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) moved the party out of special measures.

She adds: "It gave me no pleasure or comfort that the party had been found guilty of harassment of its Jewish members.

"I was therefore encouraged to see you accept the EHRC findings in full and dedicate the party to implementing all of the action plan."

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was criticised for doing too little to tackle antisemitism in the party. Credit: PA

She adds: "As you have rightly said, this is not a moment for celebration and there is a great deal more to do.

"However, it is a significant moment from which Labour can return to a place where discrimination is an aberration that strikes at the heart of everything the party stands for."

Shortly Ms Berger left the party, she faced a no-confidence vote by Labour members of her Liverpool Wavertree constituency after she criticised Mr Corbyn for his handling of Brexit and antisemitism in the party.

The motion was withdrawn after it emerged that one of her key opponents within the CLP described her as a "disruptive Zionist".

After leaving, she went on to found the centrist, pro-EU Independent Group - later named Change UK - in February 2019, but left the group in June that year to sit as an independent.

At the time, she said she had "no intention" of joining the Liberal Democrats, but joined just two months later over its anti-Brexit stance. She left the House of Commons in 2019.

