Scotland must not let themselves be spooked by the pressure of their Six Nations clash with France if they are serious about competing for the title, Richie Gray has said.

The rugby veteran, who is preparing to win his 72nd cap this weekend, admits he cannot recall his side arriving in the French capital with such optimism.

After bonus-point wins in their opening two matches against England and Wales, victory at the Stade de France on Sunday will leave Scotland in prime position for their final two games at home to Ireland and Italy in March.

Veteran Glasgow Warriors lock Gray admits it is imperative that he and his colleagues do not allow themselves to get caught up in the hype and become inhibited by the occasion.

“Really excited, it is a huge stage,” he said as he faced the media following the team run in Paris on Saturday.

Richie Gray (centre) says Scotland have never headed to Paris with such enthusiasm. Credit: AP

“Playing in the Stade de France is always a privilege and there is a lot on the line in the championship.

“There is a real positive feeling in the camp. The boys can’t wait to get out on the field again and show what we have got.

“We know how big the game is but there is a danger of hyping it up too much potentially and playing within ourselves.

“We know it is a big occasion in terms of the championship but we are looking to go out there and play with smiles on our faces and try to play to our potential.”

Scotland have won in Paris only three times since 1969, although they are buoyed by their current form as well as memories of their last visit to Stade de France when they claimed a rare victory behind closed doors two years ago.

“Yeah, we’ve certainly got an internal belief,” Gray said.

France won last year's tournament and are currently second in the world. Credit: AP

“I think it’s always been there in the last couple of years but thankfully now that’s been able to transfer onto the pitch, certainly in the first couple of games.

“But this is a massive challenge and we’re under no illusions about how big a game this is and how difficult a challenge it will be, so let’s see where we’re at on Sunday after the final whistle.”

Gray moved to temper any suggestion that the Scots are dreaming of glory by reminding his audience that the nation is renowned for sporting hard-luck stories.

“We have all been involved in Scottish sport for a long time,” the 33-year-old said with a smile on his face.

“So let’s just take it one game at a time. It is a big game tomorrow and we look forward to it and everybody at home is looking forward to it.

“We are going up against a very good French side that is second in the world at the moment and won the tournament last year."

He added: "It will be a tough day, a very physical day, up front from a forwards point of view.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, Wales hosted England at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, in a fixture that was very nearly called off.

For a long time, it looked like Welsh players would not be going onto the pitch in a narrowly averted strike over contracts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...