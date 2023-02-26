Body parts believed to have belonged to a missing Chinese influencer, including a skull in a cooking pot, have been found at her ex-husband's family home.

Police in Hong Kong charged the former in-laws of model Abby Choi with her murder on Suday.

Dissected body parts were found in a fridge at Choi's ex in-laws rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong, closer to the border with mainland China.

Officers also found a young woman's skull, believed to belong to Choi, in one of the cooking pots they seized.

Superintendent Alan Chung confirmed this was stored alongside several ribs, hair, and human tissues.

“There's a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim,” he said.

In another pot, forensic pathologists also discovered a small number of human bones, he added.

Choi was a model and influencer who shared her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows with more than 100,000 followers.

She had just attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, dressed in a tulle floor-length gown.

The model's former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, Hong Kong police said in a statement on Sunday.

Authorities also arrested the woman's ex-husband on Saturday and will charge him with murder on Sunday night, said Superintendent Alan Chung.

The four will appear in court on Monday.

Police officers search a village home where they found body parts related to a missing model in a murder case, in Hong Kong Credit: AP / TVB Hong Kong

The grisly case came to light when police on Friday discovered Choi's body and documents after she had been reported missing for several days.

Superintendent Chung believes Choi was attacked in a car and was unconscious when she allegedly arrived at the house.

Police are still trying to find out the exact time of death and locate her hands and torso.

On Sunday, police also arrested another woman, who they believed is the mistress of the ex-husband's father, for allegedly assisting the other suspects.

Superintendent Chung said she had rented the house together with the father, as well as another place to hide the ex-husband.

Choi, 28, is understood to have had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family.

Superintendent Chung said earlier, that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.

Choi's final Instagram post was a week ago, featuring a photoshoot she had done with fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco.

