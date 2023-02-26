Play Brightcove video

Stars share their memories of Olivia Newton John as her loved-ones and thousands of people attend her state funeral in Melbourne - ITV's Lewis Warner reports

Olivia Newton John has been remembered as 'kind, warm and talented' as A-list icons from stage and screen paid tribute to her.

Thousands of people attended a state memorial held for the Grease star in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

She died peacefully at the age of 73 at her Ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

Among the famous faces in attendance, Sir Elton John, Cliff Richard and Dolly Parton sent kind-hearted video messages to the much-loved singer.

Sir Elton John said: "She was funny, she was kind, she was warm and she was talented. Every time we got together we laughed and laughed and laughed."

Dame Olivia is perhaps best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

She also enjoyed a chart-topping singing career with 1981 hit 'Let's Get Physical' and 'Xanadu,' the title song from the soundtrack to the 1980 musical of the same name.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know