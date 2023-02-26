Play Brightcove video

ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton reports as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol after 'final talks' tomorrow.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet President Ursula Von der Leyen face-to-face for the 'final talks' on securing the Northern Ireland Protocol deal.

The leaders are expected to meet late lunchtime on Monday, in Berkshire, to discuss a “range of complex challenges before a deal is likely to be made.

According to Downing Street, the prime minister hopes to ensure any deal fixes the practical problems on the ground, ensures trade flows freely within the whole of the UK, safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and returns sovereignty to the people of Northern Ireland.

While No 10 has been tight-lipped about where the discussions between Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen will take place, the commission’s online calendar suggests they will rendezvous at Windsor.

After the talks, there will be a Cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon, where the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris will be updated on the talks.

If a final deal is agreed, the prime minister and the president of the European Commission will then hold a short joint press conference in the late afternoon.

The prime minister will then head to the House of Commons to deliver a statement on the agreement.

Over the past few months, there have been intensive negotiations with the EU – run by British ministers – and positive, constructive progress has been made, according to No 10.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berkshire Credit: Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA

Speaking on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: “We’ve clearly made some progress in recent weeks and days, and it is really important to get this fixed.”

Asked whether a deal could be unveiled on Monday, the Cabinet minister replied: “I think there is real progress.

“We want to make sure all the pieces are in place.

There have been hundreds of hours of talks covering all issues at stake and talking from first principles – what works for Northern Ireland.

The protocol was negotiated by former prime minister Boris Johnson as part of Britain’s exit from the EU.

To avoid a hard border in Ireland, Mr Johnson agreed that Northern Ireland would remain subject to Brussels rules on goods so that trade could move freely between a member of the bloc’s single market and a country outside of its remit.

But the added checks and paperwork on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has riled Unionists, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsing the Belfast power-sharing agreement with Sinn Fein last year in protest at the treaty’s impact.

