Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be delivered within “days, not weeks”.

It comes after Rishi Sunak said he and his government are "giving it everything we've got" as they try to get a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol over the line.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Raab said: “We’ve clearly made some progress in recent weeks and days, and it is really important to get this fixed.”

Asked whether a deal could be unveiled on Monday, the Cabinet minister replied: “I think there is real progress.

“We want to make sure all the pieces are in place.

“But I think, hopefully, there will be good news in a matter of days, not weeks.”

Rishi Sunak said he wants to secure a deal that improves trade flows between Northern Ireland and Great Britain Credit: Niall Carson/PA

No 10 said "good progress" was made during a call between the prime minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with a breakthrough seeming very close.

After “positive” discussions, Ms von der Leyen was expected to arrive in Britain on Saturday for more talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But UK government sources confirmed she was no longer scheduled to make the journey to Britain over what it said were operational reasons.

ITV News understands she was scheduled to meet the King at Windsor Castle on Saturday for afternoon tea before the trip was cancelled.

It is understood the meeting could have been interpreted as Charles “endorsing the deal” that the prime minister is attempting to negotiate with the European Union to solve Brexit-related issues.

Baroness Hoey, a Northern Irish Brexit supporter and former Labour MP, tweeted: “If true, I cannot believe that even the advisers around Rishi Sunak, who clearly don’t understand Northern Ireland, could have even contemplated this.

“Would be outrageous and I believe King Charles would not have agreed to it.”

There were talks about calling a potential protocol pact the “Windsor Agreement” after a meeting with Charles, ITV News understands.

Former business secretary and senior member of the Tory Eurosceptic European Research Group said: “If there were a plan to bring the King in before there is domestic political agreement, it would border on constitutional impropriety.”