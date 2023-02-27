A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, killing one and injuring 100 just three weeks after a catastrophic tremor devastated the region.

The latest quake, which struck the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, caused already badly damaged buildings to collapse.

A father and daughter, who had returned to their home to collect their belongings, were rescued from beneath the ruins of the four-story building after it was toppled by the fresh quake.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the 7.8 earthquake magnitude that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

More than 50,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria by the massive quake, which also left millions homeless in frigid conditions.

Rescue workers carry a girl pulled out from a collapsed building to an ambulance, in Malatya after Monday's quake.

The country's disaster management agency, AFAD, urged people not to enter damaged buildings, saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk.

More than 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region since the February 6 quake. Last week, the region was rocked by a further 6.4 magnitude earthquake, killing eight people.

The World Bank estimates the massive earthquake caused $34.2 billion in “direct damages” - an equivalent of 4% of the country's GDP in 2021.

Meanwhile, fans of Turkish team Besiktas threw stuffed toys and winter clothing on to the pitch during a match on Sunday to support children affected by the earthquake.

