Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first and only speaker of the House of Commons, has died aged 93, according to current speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He said she was not only "an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend".

He added: "To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.

"She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair.

"She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.

"Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her."