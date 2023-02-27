Brexit: Deal done on Northern Ireland Protocol - now what?

By Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Rishi Sunak has achieved the first big win of his premiership; he's negotiated with the EU a settlement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The key Brexit agreement, which dictates how the UK and EU trade with Northern Ireland, will be adjusted to loosen customs arrangements on goods flowing there from Great Britain.

It's a success the prime minister will hope puts him high in the regards of the same people who elected Boris Johnson to 'get Brexit done', but there's still much to do and Mr Sunak has a lot on the line.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol

It's an agreement which deals with trade across the Irish land border - the UK's only physical contact with the EU - allowing goods to flow freely on the island of Ireland by placing customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales.

That has introduced red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, creating a headache for many businesses and enraging unionist parties including the DUP.

The EU has always said it will not renegotiate the principles of the protocol and the main aim of talks has been to tweak how it works to ease trade.

The big tests of the PM's deal are whether it will satisfy the Democratic Unionist Party, backbench Tory organisation the European Research Group (ERG), and get the approval of Parliament.

The Northern Irish hurdle

The DUP says the protocol impacts its sovereignty as it has to follow EU trade rules and makes Northern Ireland a lesser part of the UK because of customs checks.

It has created a political deadlock in Northern Ireland because the DUP is refusing to form a government until changes are made.

Political turmoil over the years in Northern Ireland was resolved and violence stopped by an agreement which only allows a government to form with the agreement of republicans Sinn Fein and the DUP.

Mr Sunak had been keen to resolve issues over the protocol so the two parties could start powersharing and cooperating to tackle issues such as the rising cost of living.

The DUP has said it will only go back into devolved government if significant changes are delivered on the protocol.

The big red line the party is the oversight role of the European Court of Justice, which under the protocol is the ultimate arbiter of trade disputes relating to Northern Ireland.

If the deal does not satisfy the DUP on this point, there will be no restoration of a Northern Irish government will have effectively failed.

The Parliament hurdle

Downing Street has not fully committed to giving Parliament a vote on the agreement, as demanded by the ERG, which is a group comprised of dozens of Eurosceptic Tory MPs and ministers.

He'll set himself on a collision course with his own backbenchers if he refuses to seek their approval on the deal, a move which could come back to haunt him.

If he does put the deal to a vote, it's possible he could lose - despite his huge Commons majority - because the ERG has said it will only give its approval if the DUP does too.

The PM would only win in Parliament if the ERG rejects his deal because Labour has agreed to support it. But he would want to win without relying on Opposition votes.

Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his party’s support for any deal struck but said the real test now is whether Mr Sunak “has got the strength to sell it to his backbenchers or not”.

So with everthing still to play for, all eyes are on the DUP...