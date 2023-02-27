Football fans have made a moving gesture to children impacted by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria by throwing thousands of toys onto the pitch during a top-flight Turkish game.

Supporters of Besiktas interrupted their fixture with Antalyaspor, on Sunday, to shower the pitch with teddy bears and plush toys from the stands.

The gesture began after 4.17 minutes of match action had been played, to coincide with the exact time that the devastating 7.8 magnitude tremor struck on February 6.

More than 50,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria by the quake, which has also left millions homeless in frigid conditions.

Turkey's disaster management agency said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have since been recorded in recent weeks.

Officials and supporters from Besiktas had held discussions about how they could implement the mass donation, with toys placed in empty seats prior to kick-off. A round of applause followed the gesture before the game was re-started.

The club had previously made a similar donation in 2011, following the deadly Van earthquakes, in eastern Turkey.

Following the recent tremor, Turkish Super Lig sides Gaziantep and Hatayspor have withdrawn from this season's competition, with the latter's Christian Atsu among the victims.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know