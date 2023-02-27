Play Brightcove video

Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda spoke to the cast of the Great British Bake Off about nice bakes, soggy bottoms and songs to savour.

The Great British Bake Off is set to become the Great British Sing Off as one of the nation's favourite TV shows hits London's West End.

The show has all the ingredients to cook up a hit musical - big personalities, much loved judges and challenges.

And after a sell-out run in Cheltenham, the Great British Bake Off Musical is coming to Noël Coward Theatre from February 25 to May 13, with fans told to expect a "slice of humour" that will leave you "savouring every bite".

John Owen-Jones plays judge Phil Hollinghurst - a dead ringer for Paul Hollywood, while Haydn Gwynne's Pam Lee bears more than a passing similarity to Prue Leith.

Haydn Gwynne as Bake Off judge Pam Lee and John Owen-Jones as silver-fox judge Phil Hollinghurst. Credit: ITV News

The show's creator admitted the idea was "hair-brained" and "crazy".

"But maybe some of the best ideas are like that," Richard McKerrow told ITV News.

"Bake Off doesn't have a load of songs like Queen and Abba do, and there isn't a story. There's just a very big television show with 13 series. So it was a real challenge."

The writers binged every episode of the show and talked to former contestants to get a flavour of what it was like to be in the tent.

Actors had the ultimate seal of approval when GBBO judge Paul Hollywood gave the show two "Hollywood Handshakes".