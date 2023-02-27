Ian Fleming's James Bond novels rewritten to remove offensive references

James Bond novels have been rewritten as part of a sensitivity review commissioned by Ian Fleming Publications Ltd.

A number of racial references have been removed from author Ian Fleming's classic texts, according to The Telegraph.

The move comes as the publisher prepares to celebrate 70 years since the first book in the series, Casino Royale, was released. To mark the milestone all novels featuring Bond are to be reissued in April.

Last week, Puffin UK announced it would release edited versions of the children's author Roald Dahl's works to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

Some references made by Fleming which depict black people and other ethnicities have been reworked or removed altogether.

For example, the newly approved version of Live and Let Die features text which sees Bond describe would-be African criminals in the gold and diamond trades as "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they've drunk too much" revised to "pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought".

However, not every dated reference has been removed, such as racial terms used to describe people of east Asian origin.

Fleming's use of the word "n*****" in reference to black people has been completely removed or replaced by "black person" or "black man".

Ian Fleming is the author and creator of James Bond. Credit: PA

Other books which have edited include Dr No, Thunderball, Quantam of Solace and Goldfinger.

Previously, Fleming has given permission for his Bond works to be altered, with editor AI Hart allowed scope to tone down sex scenes for audiences in the United States.

American authors were also allowed to adopt language which made racial references in Live and Let Die.

ITV News has approached Ian Fleming Publications Ltd for comment.

