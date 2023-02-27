Supermarket bosses summoned for government talks amid food shortage crisis

Play Brightcove video

ITV's Good Morning Britain's Nick Dixon looks at the grocery supply difficulties hitting food retailers up and down the UK

Supermarket bosses have been summoned for crisis talks with the government in an attempt to solve food shortages across the UK.

Food Minister Mark Spencer will host the executives as he seeks to find a way to get shelves stocked again, amid fears rationing could last several more weeks.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has warned that shortages of some fruit and vegetables in British supermarkets could be "the tip of the iceberg".

A selection of fruit and vegetable products, including tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, have seen their supplies dwindle recently, prompting some stores to limit the number of items each customer can purchase.

British producers have blamed rising energy bills for low yields, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbating problems and forcing many to stop running greenhouses.

Meanwhile, retailers believe the problems also stem from poor yields on the continent and north Africa, but are hopeful that supplies will improve in the coming days or weeks.

NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw said a reliance on imports has left the UK vulnerable to "shock weather events".

He said the UK has now "hit a tipping point" and needs to "take command of the food we produce" amid "volatility around the world".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Mr Bradshaw told Times Radio: "We've been warning about this moment for the past year.

"The tragic events in Ukraine have driven inflation, particularly energy inflation to levels that we haven't seen before.

"There's a lack of confidence from the growers that they're going to get the returns that justify planting their glasshouses, and at the moment we've got a lot of glasshouses that would be growing the tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, aubergine that are sitting there empty because they simply couldn't take the risk to plant them with the crops, not thinking they'd get the returns from the marketplace."

Warnings have now been issued of possible shortages for leeks, carrots, cabbage and cauliflower within weeks, according to the chief executive of the British Growers Association (BGA).

The BGA has also warned that the future of British apple and pear-growing is "on a knife edge", after it was found that 150,000 orders for new apple and pear trees - a third of the planned 480,000 - have been cancelled this season.