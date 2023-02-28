Hancock's leaked messages 'show he rejected expert advice on care home testing'

Matt Hancock rejected the Chief Medical Officer’s advice to test all residents going into English care homes for Covid, messages leaked to The Telegraph show.

On Tuesday night, the newspaper said that around a month into the pandemic, Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the then-health secretary there should be testing for "all going into care homes".

Mr Hancock did not follow the guidance, telling his advisers it "muddies the waters".

According to the Telegraph, Mr Hancock instead introduced guidance that made testing compulsory for those entering care homes from hospital, but not for those coming from the community.

Before this point, negative test results weren't even required for hospital patients.

As part of its Lockdown Files series, The Telegraph obtained more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages sent between Mr Hancock and other ministers and officials at the height of the pandemic.

The Telegraph has said it will reveal the messages over the coming days.