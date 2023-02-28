SNP bars media from all leadership hustings to allow 'safe space' for questions

The SNP has barred media from attending all its upcoming leadership hustings events to allow a "safe space" for members to ask questions, the party has confirmed.

It means the public will be unable to view a major part of the contest between Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf, as they race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister.

A spokesman for the SNP National Executive Committee said: "SNP members are the lifeblood of our party and our movement.

"It is the members who will be voting for the next leader of the party, so the SNP NEC has designed the party hustings as a safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates.”

It is possible the decision was taken after Ms Forbes' campaign was dogged by questions from journalists about her views on gay marriage following the revelation that she would have voted to block it had she the chance.

Equality has become a theme of the race to replace Ms Sturgeon, especially after her controversial gender recognition bill sparked fury, and party officials may have decided they do not want differing views to divide the party.

Last year's Tory leadership election, in which every hustings event was broadcast, was viewed as not helping the Conservative Party in the polls.

Candidates, which included eventual prime ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, publicly tore shreds out of each other throughout the campaign - providing opposition parties with ammunition for the next general election.

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said: “The SNP are desperate for their internal civil war to be conducted in private, rather than airing their dirty linen in public, which explains this cowardly and paranoid media blackout."

He added: “The SNP are famed for their lack of transparency but this really takes the biscuit. They have laughably said by excluding the media that these events will be a safe space for members. What do they think the media are going to do to them?

“This is a misguided decision that the SNP should rethink urgently.”

Scottish Conservative Murdo Fraser, the MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, asked: "What are the SNP afraid of?" on Twitter.

The SNP has nine hustings events due to take place over two weeks, with around 104,000 SNP members able to vote, according to the latest party figures.

A spokesperson pointed out that broadcast cameras and photographers will be able to capture "establishment shot of the leadership contestants inside the hustings halls prior to the debate starting".

And a debate between the three candidates will be broadcast by STV (ITV News' partner station in Scotland) at 9pm on Tuesday, March 7.

The election winner - and Scotland's next first minister - will be announced on March 27.

Ms Sturgeon made the shock announcement she would step down from the role after eight year in a surprise press conference two weeks ago, saying she'd decided she wanted a "little bit of time on Nicola Sturgeon, the human being".

She insisted the move was "not a reaction to short term pressures" - a comment perceived as reference to a row over transgender prisoners, which led to widespread criticism of the Scottish government.

Ms Sturgeon will remain in office until her successor is chosen.