Storm Juliette hits Spain and the Balearic Islands, bringing heavy snowfall, eight meter waves and temperatures as low as -15.8 degrees C

While many expect Spain to bask in year round sunshine and warmth, on Tuesday morning locals awoke to a blanket of snow and gale-force winds.

Storm Juliette had hit mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, causing mass disruption in the country.

There have been power cuts, roads have been blocked and melting snow has formed torrents of water.

Emergency services and diggers were called out to clear the snow covered roads. Credit: EVN

Videos show heavy snowfall covering the region with emergency services and diggers being called in to clear the roads.

The icy conditions have also caused road damage, with a huge hole forming in the centre of one Spanish town.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain's equivalent of the Met Office issued an red weather warning for Mallorca, with yellow and orange warnings covering the Balearic Islands and the north of the country.

A huge hole formed in the road due to the icy conditions and heavy snow. Credit: EVN

Servicio oficial de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) tweeted: "We wake up with some areas of our country in extreme danger due to meteorological phenomena... stay informed."

Temperatures plummeted to -15.8C degrees in the Molina de Aragón area, which is a two-and-a-half hour drive north east from Madrid.

There was heavy snowfall in the north of Mallorca, which was battered by waves of over eight metres across the Balearic Islands.

Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place across the area this evening, for winds of up to 80kmph, snow and waves.

AEMET is warning people to check their route and be cautious.

For the rest of the week, "persistent rain" and snowfall have been predicted, as well as frosty temperatures in the Balearics and mountainous areas of mainland Spain.

