Traffickers 'threw kids out' of sinking migrant boat off the coast of Italy

Human traffickers hurled migrants into the sea from a sinking make-shift boat to help lighten its weight, according to survivors of a deadly shipwreck off the coast of Italy.

At least 63 people have now been confirmed dead after the vessel, which was carrying around 170 migrants, sank on Sunday. No fewer than eight of the victims were children.

Some 80 survivors have been accounted for with divers and specialist rescue teams resuming their search efforts on Tuesday.

Claims have now been made that traffickers began to throw migrants, some children, overboard as the boat ran into trouble, near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria.

"The traffickers started to throw kids out, they grabbed them by the arm and threw them in the sea," one survivor told Italy's La Stampa newspaper.

Another said that traffickers pushed 20 people overboard before the vessel was pulled apart.

Elsewhere, Italian authorities have rejected criticism that its response was delayed, noting two rescue boats were dispatched shortly after the European Union's (EU) border agency spotted the 20-foot (six-metre) vessel.

However, rough seas meant the rescue teams were initially forced to turn back, authorities added.

The first rescue crews to arrive were devastated by how many children had drowned, said Firefighter Inspector Giuseppe Larosa, who was on the beach Monday morning.

He said the rescuers noticed that the bodies of the dead had scratches all over them, as if they had tried to hang onto the boat.

“It was a spine-chilling scene," Mr Larosa told ITV News. He said the reaction of the survivors also haunted him.

“The terror in their eyes and the fact that they were mute," he said. "Silent.”

Debris washed ashore as rescuers search for survivors. Credit: AP

By Monday, the Steccato di Cutro beach was littered with the splintered remains of the migrant vessel.

A number of passenger belongings were also found, including a toddler's tiny pink trainer, Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a yellow plastic pencil case decorated with pandas.

The United Nations (UN) and Doctors Without Borders said the victims were from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and Iraq.

According to Italy's Sky TG24, at least three people have been arrested on suspicion of helping to organise the doomed trip from Izmir, Turkey.

Search and rescue efforts have been ongoing since Sunday. Credit: AP

Italy is a prime destination for migrant smugglers, especially for traffickers launching boats from Libyan shores, but also from Turkey.

UN figures showed that arrivals from the Turkish route accounted for 15% of the 105,000 migrants who arrived on Italian shores last year, with nearly half of those fleeing from Afghanistan.

But Italy in recent months, under its far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has adopted a harsher stance towards migrant crossings.

The country has imposed a number of anti-migrant policies, such as discouraging humanitarian rescue ships from working in the central Mediterranean, where Libyan-based smugglers operate.