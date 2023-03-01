Harry and Meghan 'requested to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage, say Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said a “request” had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage close to Windsor Castle.

Reports have claimed the move was sanctioned by the King and it will remove their remaining foothold in the UK and further weaken ties with the royal family. Buckingham Palace has not commented.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Giving up the Windsor property, a gift from the late Queen, would leave them without a UK home.

Omid Scobie, author of Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom, reported the couple have been left “stunned” at the news.

The Sussexes, who currently live in California after moving there in 2020, are reported to be drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Mr Scobie said that sources had told him the couple had been given just weeks to vacate the property.

Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate at Windsor

“The property, they were told, is needed for someone else," he wrote in Yahoo News on Wednesday.

"It’s news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family “appalled”," Mr Scobie added.

Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rent for Frogmore Cottage, following public scrutiny in the wake of their decision to step aside from senior royal duties.

The news of the alleged eviction follows damning allegations from Harry and Meghan about the royal family after a series of tell-all interviews, a documentary by the couple on Netflix, and Prince Harry's controversial memoir, Spare.

In Harry’s ghost-written tell-all autobiography, he laid bare his frustrations with his family.

He claimed his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, had knocked him to the floor at Harry’s then home Nottingham Cottage after calling Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The duke claimed his father, now the King, put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales, and that the Queen Consort sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

The duke later revealed he has enough material for two books, but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.

The development throws more doubt on whether the Sussexes will receive an invite to the King's coronation in May, and whether they will attend if they do.

