Hong Kong ends 945-day-long mask mandate in return to 'normalcy'

Hong Kong has lifted its enforced mask mandate, ending one of the world's longest-running Covid restrictions.

The city's chief executive, John Lee, said masks will no longer be required both outdoors and indoors, including on public transit, but some high-risk areas including hospitals and elderly homes can still require their use.

Mr Lee’s announcement at a news briefing came a day after neighbouring Macao eased its mask rule and brings the financial hub closer to life in pre-pandemic days.

He said the decision had been made because the city did not see a rebound in infections and has built an immunity barrier.

“In order to give people a very clear message that Hong Kong is resuming normalcy, I think this is the right time to make the decision,” he said.

He added that the return to normality would be beneficial to Hong Kong’s economic development and international competitiveness.

The city’s leader, John Lee, says masks will no longer be required both outdoors and indoors, including on public transit. Credit: AP

For most of the pandemic, people in Hong Kong have been required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public areas. Violators could be fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (£530).

But some Hong Kong citizens said they will continue to wear a mask despite the lifting of the rule.

“Even though now the government says you don’t have to have a mask from tomorrow, I’ve still got masks at home, and am still a bit worried about the pandemic situation, so probably I will continue to wear them for a little while,” Harrison Yau said.

Hong Kong had largely followed mainland China’s “zero-Covid” strategy over the last three years and had some of the world’s strictest anti-virus rules.

In the last six months, the government has taken bigger steps to open up in an attempt to revive the economy and catch up with rivals such as Singapore.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.